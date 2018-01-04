Magic Snow Tree 6 Replies It’s snowing like crazy today. Clay tile, Velvet underglazes, fired at cone 06. December, 2017. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
Velvet underglaze sounds so right for snowy weather – blue moon tree face is great
The face in the tree is really cool 🙂
Fantastic stuff, Claudia. I love the other colours against that rich blue and black in the sky and, of course, I adore all the spatters and speckles.
Thank you. Velvet is my favorite brand – it makes such a great matte surface. And I like the expression on the face too, how it came about I don’t know. But the tree knew…
Thank you. When I do faces I draw the features and I am always so surprised how they turn into a personality. I really do feel it is kind of – magic??!
Thank you. I think I’m getting a better grip on how to use these underglazes and the color combinations.