Magic Snow Tree

6 Replies

It’s snowing like crazy today.

Clay tile, Velvet underglazes, fired at cone 06. December, 2017.

Advertisements

6 thoughts on “Magic Snow Tree

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. Velvet is my favorite brand – it makes such a great matte surface. And I like the expression on the face too, how it came about I don’t know. But the tree knew…

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. When I do faces I draw the features and I am always so surprised how they turn into a personality. I really do feel it is kind of – magic??!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s