I return to certain motifs again and again. In these postcards you see intersecting lines.
Acrylics on recycled cardboard, 2017.
Advertisements
I return to certain motifs again and again. In these postcards you see intersecting lines.
Acrylics on recycled cardboard, 2017.
I really like the colours on the first one. It’s the first combination with purple that I like since it was officially chosen the colour of the year 2018 🙂 Your shade is a tad warmer, though.
Thank you. I’ve become more fond of purple in the last year or so – before that, I always thought it was too harsh. I really like it in combination with green or red and I often paint it on top of those colors, it seems to give it even more punch.
Good practice of patterns and color. I like all the nooks and crannies the brush makes.
Thank you. I keep painting until it gets full of color and that builds up the surface. I like how the brush skips along, I’m not a careful painter!
I tend to return to certain motifs again and again as well. I like these!
The first one makes me think of watching the sunset from beneath a boardwalk.
Yes, I think we each have our favorites as to what our mind enjoys seeing, or we just find pleasing. I think that it’s interesting to look for that in others’ work, too.
I see that and I like that idea. Especially today, when it is so – non-beach weather…
Yeah, it is even too cold for my kids to go to the beach.
Now that’s cold. Because I’ve seen your little polar bears in action (pictures). !!!