I return to certain motifs again and again. In these postcards you see intersecting lines.

Acrylics on recycled cardboard, 2017.

  1. clothesandmargarita

    I really like the colours on the first one. It’s the first combination with purple that I like since it was officially chosen the colour of the year 2018 🙂 Your shade is a tad warmer, though.

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I’ve become more fond of purple in the last year or so – before that, I always thought it was too harsh. I really like it in combination with green or red and I often paint it on top of those colors, it seems to give it even more punch.

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I keep painting until it gets full of color and that builds up the surface. I like how the brush skips along, I’m not a careful painter!

  7. Claudia McGill Post author

    Yes, I think we each have our favorites as to what our mind enjoys seeing, or we just find pleasing. I think that it’s interesting to look for that in others’ work, too.

