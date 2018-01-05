Art Diary 2018 – Week Ending January 5

Art Diary. A weekly wrap-up of art activities. For earlier posts, search under the category Art Diary.

It’s been hectic – the holiday, a snowstorm. And remember I go to a Day Trip Poetry Marathon session each week – this week I did it on Wednesday.

This week I did a lot of work on limited topics. On January 1, I devoted the afternoon to collage work. I have a big project I’m working on and I wanted to make some progress.

On the same day, I also glazed the “artifact” tiles I mentioned in the previous Art Diary post. I put three coats of the breaking glaze on each tile, letting each coat dry before I added another one. It’s the kind of thing where you run in, slap on some glaze, and then come back later to do it again.

The glaze is the pale color you see. It will turn turquoise/shiny when fired. Glaze is different from underglaze in that underglazes remain the color you see coming out of the container, while glaze colors have no relation to the finished result when you apply them. It is obviously easier to “paint” with the underglazes, because you can see what things will look like.

On January 4, snowstorm day, I spent the afternoon finishing up the handmade tiles I had previously bisque-fired. Here you can see all the tiles I currently have ready for the kiln.

Now I am going to work on a case of 4″ x 4″ terracotta commercially-made tiles that I ordered a while back. I have 80 tiles to work on. I’ve used these before and I really like them – they are thick, smooth surfaced, and accept the underglazes very well.

Here I have applied Velvet underglaze Jet Black, which I use for the undercoat. I’ve left one tile natural to show you what they are like.

And on Friday, I spent the day inside again – brutal cold outside discouraged me from leaving. I put in some painting time. Two larger pieces and more smallish faces, in acrylics. When I went in the studio, everything was in such a mess.

Nice view outside!

And here’s what I worked on. They are all getting near the finish, I think.

OK, that’s it until next week.

