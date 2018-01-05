Just a Little Bird 10 Replies Acrylics, 6″ x 6″ on masonite, October, 2017. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
I love his plumpness and the scruffy shape of his silhouette. Makes me think of a raven who has been around the block a bit.
I love him!!
I was going to refine it and I said to myself, this bird got perfect in only a few strokes, leave him be! Sometimes that happens. I do like his ragged look, seems to me just what you said, this is a bird who has had to fight for himself but is well able to do so.
Thank you. I was happy with how he turned out and I’m glad I stopped painting before I ruined him!
A single black bird, so poignant, more sweet than menacing – love him.
I am glad you did not refine it because I think that quality to the mark making gives the piece its energy.
Thank you. I like this little guy and I think it was a matter of not ruining the painting – it was just a few strokes and there he was.
I love how you handled all the edges.
Keeping them soft, indistinct. Blurred and allowing the viewer to engage with the art. Hinting insinuating inferring things ….. lovely! I enjoy Masonite as well, it is wonderful to work on. cheers, Debi
Thank you. It came together very quickly and I think it was a good thing I didn’t keep fussing with it, just let it be.
🙂 let it be….