Local Sights

These two paintings, done in November 2017, are based on locations near me and that I see so often I wonder at the fact that I still find them interesting. But I do. It’s because something small changes every day.
I’ve captured just one day in the life of these places.
As usual, I have made some changes from photo to painting, but – I think you can see the bones of the inspirations.
I’ll start with the intersection of Spring Garden Street and Butler Avenue, Ambler, PA. If you follow my poetry blog you know that I have made a little occasion of photographing this intersection as I wait at the light there on my way to Montco for Poetry Marathon sessions. Here’s one of those photos:
and here is the painting (acrylics, 12″ x 18″)
And the second location is closer to my home – a repair shop I pass almost every day, at Jenkintown and Baeder Roads, Glenside. Photo:
and here is the painting: (acrylics, 12″ x 18″).
Slices of life…(K)
I see these places all the time and it’s easy to overlook them, though these two, I do keep an eye on them, they are favorites.
i really like your interpretations of these corners of the city! Wonderful colours (as always:-)).
I like the shapes and colors. Well done Claudia!
Thank you. I’ve seen these locations over and over – I drive by that garage every day – and yet I think they are fascinating, for some reason, had to paint them!
Thanks. I especially love that garage. I think I’ve been observing it for 20 years, I pass it pretty much every day. And what they have going on there, I don’t know, but there are always all kinds of interesting vehicles and sometimes boats and so on there. You never know what you’re going to see.
I like your local art very much.
I love how colourful the scenes become through your artistic eye and I like all the patchwork panels of colour.