Local Sights

These two paintings, done in November 2017, are based on locations near me and that I see so often I wonder at the fact that I still find them interesting. But I do. It’s because something small changes every day.

I’ve captured just one day in the life of these places.

As usual, I have made some changes from photo to painting, but – I think you can see the bones of the inspirations.

I’ll start with the intersection of Spring Garden Street and Butler Avenue, Ambler, PA. If you follow my poetry blog you know that I have made a little occasion of photographing this intersection as I wait at the light there on my way to Montco for Poetry Marathon sessions. Here’s one of those photos:

and here is the painting (acrylics, 12″ x 18″)

And the second location is closer to my home – a repair shop I pass almost every day, at Jenkintown and Baeder Roads, Glenside. Photo:

and here is the painting: (acrylics, 12″ x 18″).

