I made these tiles from photos I took in the fall of 2017 at the Morris Arboretum, Philadelphia, PA, about 15 minutes from my house.
The green nuts are walnuts before they fall from the tree. The other one may be from the button ball tree, but I am not sure.
If you want to see the real-life examples that inspired these tiles, look here for an account of our visit to the arboretum.
The tiles are 4″ x 4″, Velvet underglazes on commercially-made terracotta tiles, fired at cone 06.
Nuts and seedpods are such a great choice for artwork. They aren’t as obvious as flowers.
I really like these. Down to earth. (K)
Mmmh, the colours, sooo nice.
Thank you. I couldn’t stop taking pictures of all the varieties of seeds and pods, with shapes and details, odd and beautiful.
Yes, I feel the same way, we tend to overlook them, maybe because people don’t go outside as much in fall, or just don’t think about it. Fall is my favorite time of year and so I keep finding more details every one that ones along.
Thank you. I enjoyed doing these, something different!
Good Morning Claudia – Good choice on your models for these tiles.
I love the shape of seed pods and of nuts and have done since I was a wee girl. I am still learning about American plants but the first image makes me think of an American Sycamore pod. That one is my favourite of the two.
Nuts and seed pods were another thing I collected in my younger days. Trees were less plentiful around me, living among farm fields, not too much choice, unlike I now have. I liked the spiky one too, I think it is from a buttonball tree, as the arboretum plaque said, but I am a little confused since button ball is also a name for sycamores, and this one is a little different – but I do think the more familiar sycamore and this tree are related. In any case, I learned something from doing this tile and I love the seed/pod itself.
They came from the Arboretum near me which is not exotic but with this kind of thing to see, exotic is not needed, I thought!
I wasn’t questioning your identification of the tree in question. It’s just its pods made me think of those found on a sycamore. That would have been my assumption had I not read your text. I’ve never heard of a buttonball tree but I love that name so will need to look out for the tree.
Oh, no, I didn’t think you were questioning. I was doing my thing of EXACT informing! to excess, possibly! Because I was so taken with how alike it was to sycamore that I have known all my life and yet somehow more elegantly arrayed, I thought, and not that powdery feeling that they have when they burst. I also liked the name. A lot. And I wonder why I’ve never heard of this tree.
Oh good. I thought my phrasing had maybe been too strident or something. Sometimes when I rush, I can come across as too curt. I’m glad that was not the case in this instance. I feel like I need to find a buttonball tree now. It’s a new mission. 🌳
I tried looking it up on the internet but I keep getting regular sycamores. I need to go over to the Arboretum and look around. I think I can find the same location (before next fall!!!) if I try, maybe when snow is gone.
PS. you never say anything wrong as far as I am concerned. Never worry. !!!