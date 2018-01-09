Nuts and Seedpods

I made these tiles from photos I took in the fall of 2017 at the Morris Arboretum, Philadelphia, PA, about 15 minutes from my house.

The green nuts are walnuts before they fall from the tree. The other one may be from the button ball tree, but I am not sure.

If you want to see the real-life examples that inspired these tiles, look here for an account of our visit to the arboretum.

The tiles are 4″ x 4″, Velvet underglazes on commercially-made terracotta tiles, fired at cone 06.

