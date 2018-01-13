Articulated People

I made these artist trading cards by painting backgrounds and then cutting out people parts and arranging them into figures. Presto! An instant crowd.
I like the sense of movement they have.
Artist trading cards, mixed media, November, 2017.
Superb, Claudia ! I love the second and the third one.
I love especially the black and white ones. they look other-worldly. (K)
Thank you. I think so too. I’ve made this type of figure off and on for a while but I think I will do more. I like arranging the pieces to see what gestures and postures they fall into.
Thank you. These people are fun to do because they sort of arrange themselves and get an attitude. I like that, sort of a surprise.
Your work is always so inventive and so much fun. I can’t hardly wait to see what delights each new post will bring.