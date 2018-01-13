Articulated People

5 Replies

I made these artist trading cards by painting backgrounds and then cutting out people parts and arranging them into figures. Presto! An instant crowd.

I like the sense of movement they have.

Artist trading cards, mixed media, November, 2017.

5 thoughts on “Articulated People

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I think so too. I’ve made this type of figure off and on for a while but I think I will do more. I like arranging the pieces to see what gestures and postures they fall into.

