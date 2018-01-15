The Little White House – again…

I’ve got a thing for this house. I don’t know why. I took the picture along with a lot of others as I took a walk in a neighborhood near a park where I run, in Rockledge, PA. In other words, a place I am familiar with, but not my stomping grounds, if you know what I mean.

I’ve done a tile portrait:

Tile, approximately 6″ x 6″

I’ve made a small painting

Acrylic painting, 6″ x 6″

Now this one.

“At This Address”, 16″ x 16″.

Am I finished with this little house yet? Somehow I think not. Wait and see, that’s what I say.

The Little White House – again…

  3. Laura (PA Pict)

    I love that the subject looks so similar and familiar yet different in each study of it. It’s the way your imagination approaches it each time. I agree with memadtwo in believing it’s that steep flight of steps up to the stubby house that holds the visual appeal.

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Yes, they appealed to me. Though this time of year I think about how hard it would be to go up and down them in icy conditions. I like the idea of the house being perched up above the street like this.

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    I’ve always like the idea of the house being above the street and having a flight up steps up (not so good this time of year with snow and ice, though) and I would like to have lived in such a place myself. I think that is why I like this house, that and the fact that it looks simple and uncomplicated in interior design (so I think, no one has invited me in…yet…)

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I don’t feel I’ve exhausted this house yet, either, wonder what will come next (3D in clay?) I agree, the steps and the position of the house above the street are what appeal to me, that and the idea that this house is small and simple, a pared down domestic life with plenty of time left for just enjoying, rather than house cleaning.

