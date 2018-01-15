I’ve got a thing for this house. I don’t know why. I took the picture along with a lot of others as I took a walk in a neighborhood near a park where I run, in Rockledge, PA. In other words, a place I am familiar with, but not my stomping grounds, if you know what I mean.

I’ve done a tile portrait:

I’ve made a small painting

Now this one.

Am I finished with this little house yet? Somehow I think not. Wait and see, that’s what I say.

