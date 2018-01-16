Trees in Shapes and Sizes



I like trees and I like depicting them in my own way. Which is what you will see below, trees a la Claudia McGill.

These are tiles, 4″ x 4″, Velvet underglazes on terracotta tiles, fired at cone 06, October, 2017.

3 thoughts on "Trees in Shapes and Sizes

