Trees in Shapes and Sizes

I like trees and I like depicting them in my own way. Which is what you will see below, trees a la Claudia McGill.
These are tiles, 4″ x 4″, Velvet underglazes on terracotta tiles, fired at cone 06, October, 2017.
Unique, bold and beautiful Claudia….
Thank you!
Adorned and plain, trees are the best. (K)