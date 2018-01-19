Abstract Clay Tiles

12 Replies

I don’t make too many abstract tiles, but here are a couple from December, 2017. I used Velevet underglazes on tiles handmade by me, and fired at cone 06.

Advertisements

12 thoughts on “Abstract Clay Tiles

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I was not sure how they would turn out. I’ve made very few tiles in an abstract style. But, I liked doing it and I like the results, so I think I will be trying again. Thanks for your comment, it encourages me.

  12. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I wondered how they would turn out, I am uncertain about abstract work in clay. But I did like these. More nuanced than I would have thought. I will try more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s