Abstract Clay Tiles

I don’t make too many abstract tiles, but here are a couple from December, 2017. I used Velevet underglazes on tiles handmade by me, and fired at cone 06.
Superb, Claudia ! I love the two !
Thank you. I was not sure how they would turn out. I’ve made very few tiles in an abstract style. But, I liked doing it and I like the results, so I think I will be trying again. Thanks for your comment, it encourages me.
Very pretty. The first one has a lovely, eery feel to it.
Wouldn’t these be fabulous and a few more on a shower wall.
dynamic and colourful. Kudos ..
Love the dynamic colors!!
Thank you!
These are wonderful. I am especially drawn to the one on the left as it suggest some kind of galaxy.
Thank you!
I’ve never made tiles to be installed but one day I would like it, if it worked out… Thank you!
Thank you. I am happy with how these turned out and I will be trying more of them.
Thank you. I wondered how they would turn out, I am uncertain about abstract work in clay. But I did like these. More nuanced than I would have thought. I will try more.