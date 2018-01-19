Art Diary 2018 – Week Ending January 19

Art Diary. A weekly wrap-up of art activities. For earlier posts, search under the category Art Diary.

Another week and here we go!

On January 14, I worked on tiles. I am currently focusing on 4″ x 4″ tiles, terracotta, commercially made. This tile size sells very well for me and so I need a good quantity – and because they sell well I have a low inventory right now. I bought a case of 80 and my plan is to work through about 40 before I take a break from them. I had prepared four tiles with Velvet underglaze Jet Black and I brought out some plain ones to cover with the same, as they could dry while I worked on the first four.

I like to work in groups when I’m making tiles. My technique requires that the color dry some but not all the way, so that I can scratch into it effectively. If I made one tile at a time, I’d be sitting around waiting – a lot.

I spent the afternoon working and got eight tiles ready for drying and then later on to be fired. The colors look very vibrant because they are still wet – they become chalky as they dry.

If you were tiny and walked around my work table, by the end of a session this is what you’d see. What a mess! I clean up the table after each session so that when I next want to work, I don’t think – oh, I can’t do anything, it’s not cleaned up.

Earlier in the day my husband and I went for a walk in the Plymouth Meeting (PA) mall before it opened. It was too cold to be outside. I took a couple of pictures with the mall in the background looking through the glass covering the entrance into the Boscov’s department store. I like reflections.

On January 15 I was busy all day but at night I worked on a page in my next Large Artist Sketchbook. This book usually stays in my studio next to whatever I’m working on and gets its leftovers and offcuts, from which I create pages in this book. It’s just for fun. Anyway, I had paint on a page and decided to collage on top of it while I wateched TV in my PJ’s. I have a plastic box for portable collage making; and in one picture you can see my blanket, the cat, and warm sock feet as we all relax on the sofa at night.

On January 16, I loaded the kiln and ran it. I am showing you a small part of the electrical grid running around the kiln, the firebrick of which the kiln is composed, and a sensor that determines how the load fires and when it is done.

I also did some painting. I worked on a new larger painting, 18″ x 18″. It was inspired by my living room (you might be able to see my reference photo at upper right) and includes a chair I saw in an old issue of Architectural Digest.

I also worked on the latest group of small people portraits.

The artist sketchbook made its way back to the studio and you can see a page in process. There is no telling where things will end up with this page.

Now we come to January 17. It snowed and I spent the day indoors.

In honor of the snow I made tiles with a snow theme.

I also opened the kiln but did not unload it as the tiles were still too hot. Maybe the top layer can be handled but as I go further into the kiln they are blistering hot.

On Friday, January 19, I worked on more tiles, the 4″ x 4″ kind. I am making good progress and I think within a couple of weeks I will have made the goal number I have in mind for tiles. The show I am working toward is not until May, so I am in good shape. I will see how my paintings are progressing and consider what clay projects I might like take on – some more sculptural work, I think. But that’s inthe future. Here is today’s work.

This first photo shows tiles in an early stage. You see pencils and a tool in the middle of the picture. I use the pencils to make a rough sketch on the tile before I start to color – the pencil burns out in the kiln.

The tool has a ball-tipped projection at each end and is intended for making lines in wet clay. I use it to scratch through the color down to the black. I have worn away the ball on one end and almost finished off the other – when that happens I will need a new version…

Tiles are adding up on the transit table. You may recognize the bird tile from the kiln pictures seen earlier. I was not satisfied with some details so I did more underglazing and will send it through the kiln again.

The work table is a mess at the finish of a session. As I said before, I clean it all up when I’m done as I hate to start a new work session by clearing away the old.

I’d like to mention my portable heater. I take it from place to place inside the house. The basement, where I am working today, is chilly – nice in summer but in winter it’s hard to take. When I first came in it was 60 degrees F – I feel comfortable when I have this friend sitting close to me, even if the rest of the room does not warm up. The basement environment is a good one for clay work, though – the coolness means all clay work dries slowly and evenly.

I also had some time over several days to do a little more work on the people portraits. I hope to get to them and complete them next week.

Now for the unsung administrative tasks: I did not take photos of these activities, but I also spent time entering a show for next August(!); painting black edges around completed paintings; writing up a class description on making ATC’s; and taking and processing photos of the clay work and paintings recently fired/completed. It’s easy to overlook this kind of work as being art-related and yet if I do not do it, my work is not totally finished.

OK, that’s it until next week. See you then!

