Tall, Thin, An Air of Mystery

I find that certain silhouettes show themselves over and over in my work. This kind of tall, thin figure is one of those recurrences.
I place the figures in all sorts of environments. Here I feel they might be seers or persons bringing a message. Well, I will listen and see what they say.
I love the play in these and the worlds you create with such simplicity – the first one looks like a sun-drenched mythical landscape!
Repetition happens to me as well. I’m not even aware of it sometimes. I like these images very much.
Thank you. I like placing a figure in what would otherwise be something kind of abstract and then it gets to be a place or there is a story (as you mentioned with the mythical world which I love the idea of, especially the sun-drenched part right now!).
Thank you. I agree, I think we return to images, shapes, whatever, that somehow appeal to us, and yet we don’t know why. Not necessary to understand it, either, I think, just let it be and happen.