Tall, Thin, An Air of Mystery

4 Replies

I find that certain silhouettes show themselves over and over in my work. This kind of tall, thin figure is one of those recurrences.

I place the figures in all sorts of environments. Here I feel they might be seers or persons bringing a message. Well, I will listen and see what they say.

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Tall, Thin, An Air of Mystery

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I like placing a figure in what would otherwise be something kind of abstract and then it gets to be a place or there is a story (as you mentioned with the mythical world which I love the idea of, especially the sun-drenched part right now!).

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I agree, I think we return to images, shapes, whatever, that somehow appeal to us, and yet we don’t know why. Not necessary to understand it, either, I think, just let it be and happen.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s