A little while back I made some “artifact” tiles. I used a glaze process that I had not tried before, explained in Artifact Tiles Part 1 and Part 2. Take a look at those posts for the full background on how the project came about.

Anyway, I’ve made a second pass at this technique. I impressed objects into white and terracotta clay and fired them.

I then washed them with Velvet underglaze Jet Black.

When they were fired, I was happy with the appearance of the terracotta tiles as they were. I’ll show them in another post. But the white ones – no.

I decided to cover them with various Velvet underglaze colors and to try the breaking glaze on them. What did I have to lose?

I fired them and here are the results.

I am lukewarm on these tiles. I think these worked out well as far as no glaze failures or kiln mishaps. But I just can’t get that excited about them. Thinking about it, it’s because I don’t much enjoy the creation process, and the results don’t thrill me enough to go through it. Lesson learned.

