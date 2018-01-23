Artifacts Found at My House -Two

Here are the remaining “artifact” tiles I mentioned in the earlier post. These tiles are the terracotta version.
I stopped after the step in which I washed on Velvet underglaze Jet Black and fired them at cone 06.
Here are the finished tiles. I like the strong contrast between the clay color and the black underglaze.
I am more likely to try this kind of tile-making than the colored/glazed versions. I like the look and the process and I could get interested in what items I use to stamp into the clay. I especially likethe one in which I used the sawn-off end of a split tree branch.
I like doing other clay things better, though, so…we’ll see. Add this one to the archives and I’ll always be able to try it again later if I want to, right?
I so enjoy these “artifacts”
I like these tiles very much. The contrast between the black and terra cotta is striking and they look like artifacts. Your art always gives me ideas, Claudia. Enjoy the day.
The tile that has a bit of shading – could be peaches or plums? – is unusual and really great – they’re all great – love this exploration!