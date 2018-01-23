Artifacts Found at My House -Two

Here are the remaining “artifact” tiles I mentioned in the earlier post. These tiles are the terracotta version.

I stopped after the step in which I washed on Velvet underglaze Jet Black and fired them at cone 06.

Here are the finished tiles. I like the strong contrast between the clay color and the black underglaze.

I am more likely to try this kind of tile-making than the colored/glazed versions. I like the look and the process and I could get interested in what items I use to stamp into the clay. I especially likethe one in which I used the sawn-off end of a split tree branch.

I like doing other clay things better, though, so…we’ll see. Add this one to the archives and I’ll always be able to try it again later if I want to, right?

