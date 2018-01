I love sunflowers and so I return to them as a subject for art pieces over and over. Here are a couple of versions from October, 2017.

Abstract and a little less so. Sunflowers have a lot of personalities.

The abstract version, 4″ x 4″ on a commercially-made terracotta tile. The less-so, 6″ x 6″ on a commercially-made white tile. Both with Velvet underglazes and fired at cone 06.

