Gesso First

When I make mail art postcards, I use recycled cardboard cut to size, and I usually paint or collage or whatever on the shiny side, not the soft, absorbent plain side. I like the slick feeling of that surface.

Except when I don’t, and I gesso over it with a thick coat showing the strokes of the brush.

This mail art postcard shows the latter art path in action – gesso and then colors and spatters on top.

The card was made in June, 2017, acrylics on gessoed recycled cardboard.

  2. Laura (PA Pict)

    The texture of the gesso is visually pleasing. I don’t use gesso often enough, I think because I am too impatient to add it as a base layer and wait for it to dry.

