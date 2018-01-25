Gesso First

When I make mail art postcards, I use recycled cardboard cut to size, and I usually paint or collage or whatever on the shiny side, not the soft, absorbent plain side. I like the slick feeling of that surface.

Except when I don’t, and I gesso over it with a thick coat showing the strokes of the brush.

This mail art postcard shows the latter art path in action – gesso and then colors and spatters on top.

The card was made in June, 2017, acrylics on gessoed recycled cardboard.

