Gesso First

When I make mail art postcards, I use recycled cardboard cut to size, and I usually paint or collage or whatever on the shiny side, not the soft, absorbent plain side. I like the slick feeling of that surface.
Except when I don’t, and I gesso over it with a thick coat showing the strokes of the brush.
This mail art postcard shows the latter art path in action – gesso and then colors and spatters on top.
The card was made in June, 2017, acrylics on gessoed recycled cardboard.
I’ve said this before but I love the layers of color and texture.
The texture of the gesso is visually pleasing. I don’t use gesso often enough, I think because I am too impatient to add it as a base layer and wait for it to dry.
Thank you. The more the merrier, I think, or at least for me, that is what works. I do love how the colors layer on each other.
I like it. I painted a lot of cards at one time and that made it easy and pleasant. I like the thick goopy texture as it goes on.