Exploration

I hope to set foot on another planet some day. I am not sure how that will come about, but I think it would be with a sense of awe and wonder at the infinite experiences possible in our universe.

More prosaically, I hope it would be possible to pick up some rocks and bring them home. When I was young I did that (on earth, not another planet!) and had a collection. I still do it now and then, if I see something interesting. I think rocks from another world would qualify as interesting, certainly.

