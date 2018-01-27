Exploration

I hope to set foot on another planet some day. I am not sure how that will come about, but I think it would be with a sense of awe and wonder at the infinite experiences possible in our universe.
More prosaically, I hope it would be possible to pick up some rocks and bring them home. When I was young I did that (on earth, not another planet!) and had a collection. I still do it now and then, if I see something interesting. I think rocks from another world would qualify as interesting, certainly.
The rocks from Claudia’s planet certainly are !
Thank you. I like the idea of “Claudia’s Planet”. Now I can put some thinking into what kind of place it will be?…
Before I even read your words I thought of Star Trek. Beam Claudia up, Scotty!
My dream life. A job on the Enterprise.
Who knows what might be possible in years to come! Lovely art Claudia….
Haha, you would have been good as the person sent on first encounter with the alien beings.
Maybe in my next life!
Thank you. They’d better hurry up if I’m going to achieve this dream, or I’ll be going as a disembodied spirit flying along under my own power…