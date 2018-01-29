Visit These Places With Me

…but if you want to go, there is no plane or train or road to them. They came from my imagination and they exist only on the boards I painted them on, and in your mind, now. So come along with me and take a look.
I like painting long views and I like to think about hiking or walking or swimming in the scenes I have painted, once I arrive there, of course…
Peaceful. (K)
Thank you. That is what I think, too, usually , when I am painting like this. A peaceful process, a peaceful result.
I can imagine the trip in my mind…lovely.
It’s the colour combinations that are so inviting. I particularly like the lilac and earthy orange tones of the second one down.
I can see myself hiking in those landscapes. Or daydreaming. 🙂
Gorgeous colours and textures and all very soothing to look at. They remind me of paintings of rural landscapes by Monet and Van Gogh.
Love them!