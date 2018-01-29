Visit These Places With Me

…but if you want to go, there is no plane or train or road to them. They came from my imagination and they exist only on the boards I painted them on, and in your mind, now. So come along with me and take a look.

I like painting long views and I like to think about hiking or walking or swimming in the scenes I have painted, once I arrive there, of course…

