Winter from the Kiln

Here are tiles just made this month, celebrating winter.

You may remember them from recent Art Diary posts – now they are finished and ready for you to see.

They are each 4″ x 4″, Velvet underglazes on commercially-made terracotta tiles, fired at cone 06, January, 2018.

14 thoughts on “Winter from the Kiln

  3. agnesashe

    I think these are fabulous and such a welcome, jolly response to winter. I must learn from you and consciously look for these charming wintry moments.

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you! Well, I’ve heard that if you can imagine it, it is real, and I see that point, but I also would like to hold that red bird in my hand, I have my ideas how he would feel and behave; that crow on the light, well, that one, I see his friends all over the place this time of year, so that’s good. I like birds a lot though I don’t know much about them, just enjoy watching them.

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I have had my issues with winter; it was terrifying to me when I was sick (I did a whole project to fight it back some years ago, you may remember it —
    https://claudiamcgilladvice.wordpress.com/2015/03/21/sunshine-project-epilogue/ — ) but part of what I have tried to do is what you said – consciously look for winter moments, that can only be found this time of year. It has helped me a lot and I really actually do like winter now.

  13. Laura (PA Pict)

    These are lovely, Claudia! I love your use of pops of bright colour against the muted tones of the winter landscapes. They reflect that feeling I always have of looking for the upsides of winter just so I can mentally drag myself through it. Every day when the cardinals visit my feeders, I tell myself how much more bold at this time of year.

