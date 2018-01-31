Let’s Talk 12 Replies Artist trading cards, various dates, collage. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
These are great.
💕 the fabulous birdie 😊
Thank you! And you know what, it was scraps on the table that made that bird – I looked down and there it was. No kidding, it’s as if it just happened. I love when that happens.
Thank you. I love ATC’s. A small size but always they pack some punch, I think, maybe because they are small.
A small package can be the best one…I love the guy on the chair.
Thank you. I had the chair on the card for a while but it just didn’t seem finished – then I made this little guy and all was well!
Awesome 🙂 I love your ACEOs
These are all very good but my absolute favourite is the bird. He’s magnificent.
A perfect match.
Thank you.
Thank you. As I replied earlier to another person, this bird just came together from scraps from another project, and formed on the table by himself, it seemed. All I did was glue.
Ah but your eyes and mind had to see how to assemble those scraps.