Marathon Meal

I did this acrylic painting from a photo I took some years ago at a Marathon Grill Restaurant in Philadelphia, PA.

Acrylics on wood board, 24″ x 18″, October, 2017.

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I think this one turned out well (I have nice memories of this restaurant and did not want to do a bad job !) and I do like the lively look of the yellow and red and turquoise /teal.

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. This restaurant was in the building where my husband (and I, for part of the time) worked for years and we ate there often, together or with work associates. I have a lot of pictures from it. I love condiments as subjects and was happy I could fit them in here!

