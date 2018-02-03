Marathon Meal 8 Replies I did this acrylic painting from a photo I took some years ago at a Marathon Grill Restaurant in Philadelphia, PA. Acrylics on wood board, 24″ x 18″, October, 2017. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
I know I say this a lot BUT I just love your colours. Louise
Nice scene, and I agree with Louise.
Thank you. I think this one turned out well (I have nice memories of this restaurant and did not want to do a bad job !) and I do like the lively look of the yellow and red and turquoise /teal.
Thank you. This restaurant was in a building where my husband worked for many years.
I love the prominence of the trio of ketchup, salt, and pepper in the composition and the combination of colours in the whole piece.
Thank you. This restaurant was in the building where my husband (and I, for part of the time) worked for years and we ate there often, together or with work associates. I have a lot of pictures from it. I love condiments as subjects and was happy I could fit them in here!
Wonderful piece and I love your signature palette of colors
Thank you!