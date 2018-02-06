Mall Walking

Here are some photos from a recent mall walk I took ( you know, escaping cold weather and using the mall for some exercise rather than shopping).

I really like mannequins and I really like reflections.

Here are a couple of subjects who caught my eye:

Mannequins 1-28-18002

And here they are with their friends, doubled.

Reflections-mannequins 1-28-18003

3 thoughts on “Mall Walking

  1. winderjssc

    Very nice shots, Claudia. I can see how they might inspire your work. I like to take pictures like this too. Window dressing can be so inventive these days.

