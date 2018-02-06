Mall Walking

Here are some photos from a recent mall walk I took ( you know, escaping cold weather and using the mall for some exercise rather than shopping).
I really like mannequins and I really like reflections.
Here are a couple of subjects who caught my eye:
And here they are with their friends, doubled.
Very nice shots, Claudia. I can see how they might inspire your work. I like to take pictures like this too. Window dressing can be so inventive these days.
Window reflections are magic. (K)
Always good to take a fresh look at the everyday. Great photos.