Installation Art — AnniePod Artblog

Hello everyone, I wanted to share this – it is a post from my friend Diane’s new blog. We met at an art show in New Hope, PA, about 20 years ago, and we have been art and personal friends ever since. I feel lucky to know her.

 

Probably the first thing I should do here is describe Installation Art for readers who may have heard the term (or maybe not) but never quite knew what it was. Installation art is a themed exhibition that takes up an entire space, is temporary, and generally is not marketable unless an institution purchases the whole […]

