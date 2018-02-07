Wetlands

Here is the photo, from the Morris Arboretum in August, 2017:

Here’s the painting, November, 2017.

Acrylics, 24″ x 18″ on wood board.

  Claudia McGill

    Thank you. I like this particular spot, not that it’s that unusual, at the arboretum, but there is a nice isolated calm feel (odd when the road is a few hundred yards away). I wanted to try to capture that feeling of growing things and peacefulness.

  Claudia McGill

    This arboretum is very near the Dixon Meadow where I wrote out for our crossing-writing project. I like the area for the feeling of having some room even though there is population all around, and it is peaceful, I wanted to show both of these things.

