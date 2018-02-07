Wetlands 8 Replies Here is the photo, from the Morris Arboretum in August, 2017: Here’s the painting, November, 2017. Acrylics, 24″ x 18″ on wood board. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
I love the colorful world you’ve created. (K)
I love the tropical, magical feel of your landscape.
Ooo, I like this magical place.
Beautiful! Good job.
Thank you!
Thank you. I like going to this arboretum, it’s not far from home, and peaceful just to stop in. I felt like painting it because of this feeling.
Thank you. I like this particular spot, not that it’s that unusual, at the arboretum, but there is a nice isolated calm feel (odd when the road is a few hundred yards away). I wanted to try to capture that feeling of growing things and peacefulness.
This arboretum is very near the Dixon Meadow where I wrote out for our crossing-writing project. I like the area for the feeling of having some room even though there is population all around, and it is peaceful, I wanted to show both of these things.