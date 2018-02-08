People Caught Unaware of My Scrutiny Part 2

Here are more people paintings, each done in acrylics, 12″ x 9″, on wood panels, done in January 2018. You might remember seeing some of them in progress in the Art Diary during that month.
‘Oh Mercy’ – nailed!
spectacular
I LOVE these. The colors are great.
These are fantastic. I really love that the figures fill the composition.
Thank you. Where and when I grew up, people would say “oh, mercy”, which I translate as “You shouldn’t have done that” and “what a mess” and “I’m glad I’m not you in this mess” with a little bit of “I hope this works out, don’t know how it will, you need some divine intervention, maybe!”
Thank you. I like these people. Painting them, I mean. They are fun and surprising.
Thank you. That is something I like about these a lot, doing them, I mean, is, that I can sometimes just get lost in the colors and shapes with no need to censor myself as to some kind of reality, just pick what I like and go with it!
Thank you. Yes, I like that, too, that they seem either to be pushing for room, or right up in each other’s faces, squeezing for room or trying to get more room.. I also like it that they are a combination of shapes that fill up a space. These are fun to do.
Man I want to be able to do this. I must be braver.
A wonderful group! Maybe they will all get together for a party when you are sleeping, heehee.
You know I love these guys. Keep ’em coming. 🙂