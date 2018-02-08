People Caught Unaware of My Scrutiny Part 2

11 Replies

Here are more people paintings, each done in acrylics, 12″ x 9″, on wood panels, done in January 2018. You might remember seeing some of them in progress in the Art Diary during that month.

 

Advertisements

11 thoughts on “People Caught Unaware of My Scrutiny Part 2

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. Where and when I grew up, people would say “oh, mercy”, which I translate as “You shouldn’t have done that” and “what a mess” and “I’m glad I’m not you in this mess” with a little bit of “I hope this works out, don’t know how it will, you need some divine intervention, maybe!”

  7. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. That is something I like about these a lot, doing them, I mean, is, that I can sometimes just get lost in the colors and shapes with no need to censor myself as to some kind of reality, just pick what I like and go with it!

  8. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. Yes, I like that, too, that they seem either to be pushing for room, or right up in each other’s faces, squeezing for room or trying to get more room.. I also like it that they are a combination of shapes that fill up a space. These are fun to do.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s