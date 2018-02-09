Art Diary 2018 – Week Ending February 9

Art Diary. A weekly wrap-up of art activities. For earlier posts, search under the category Art Diary.

Here is another week of art.

Saturday, February 3 – I decided to get to work on the large painting whose board I prepared last week. I have no idea what I want to be painting but I’ll get started anyway.

My first step is always to cover up the white gessoed surface with color. Any kind of color. Just get rid of the white.

Since this board was so large I got out my baby roller and put some paint on. The tool is cheap and I don’t worry about cleaning it much when I am done. Eventually I just throw it away. I don’t use it a lot but today it seemed right. I amused myself by rolling paint this way and that.

I got down to using some brushes and by the end of the afternoon I had some kind of coverage. That was good and enough for today. What I am doing I still don’t know.

I also got out the bubble wrap to start pricing and wrapping tiles. I will do this while watching TV over the next few days. it’s a boring job but necessary.

Sunday, February 4 – More painting today. I seem to have some kind of ideas. I am not sure what it all means. Anyway, things progress and that is how I do things – kind of feel my way along.

Monday, February 5 – I worked on the large painting in two shortish sessions, one in the morning and then in the afternoon – I had to split my time because I had several things I had to do out in the world. I prefer to work in one session a day, but…Things continue to move along. The painting clearly has a theme now. I am at the stage where I think I need to let it sit for a few days.

At the end of the morning:

and at the end of the day:

A couple of detail areas:

and a view of some very tired-out tubes of paint. You can’t see the brushes but they are dearly wanting a bath.

Tuesday, February 6 – More work on the large painting. The progress of this image is going along in the way most of my paintings do – there is a lot of taking a stab at something and seeing if it works out. And once one thing is changed, it upsets the balance of the rest of the painting, and so other changes must be made. Something this large and with such an undefined finish (because I am painting something imaginary and not looking at a reference photo or drawing)could go on forever and if I don’t get hold of myself, it will. I think I’m getting close, though (or I am getting tired of it, which is also one way I decide when a painting is done!).

It is inevitable that parts of the painting I like have to be crossed out for the good of the whole. There is certainly struggle going on here, and an awful lot of paint. I wonder how many layers, and then I decide to think about something else.

Wednesday, February 7 – I’m tired out on the painting. Here is is as it is today, with a little more work. I’m going to let it rest for a while now. It’s time to see how it holds up with some distance.

I got the tiles priced and wrapped and ready to be stored until May, when I take them to the Moravian Tile Festival. I did this task with the help of my cat Martok and Ben Matlock of the Matlock TV show.

Friday, February 9 – I’ve spent most of the week on the big painting. I had time to do some paper dolls while watching TV, though. Here they are.

And lastly, I’d like to thank Alanna Pass for nominating me for a Liebster Award. I don’t do awards, but I appreciate being complimented in this way and I wanted to say thank you and mention the blog.

More art next week!

