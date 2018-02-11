For the past several years we have eaten Thanksgiving lunch at the Hotel Bethlehem in Bethlehem, PA. I can recommend it very highly.
One year I took a photo of the chef at the omelet-preparation area, and made a tile.
I did it again. And now, again. Here you see the tiles from 2015 and 2016, and now…2017. All are 6″ x 6″, done in Velvet underglazes, fired at cone 06.
I like this series. Interesting that tile #2 looks down on the chefs – gives a hint of what the space might be like. (I love seeing the understated, every day photos that are the inspiration for some of your remarkable art – I can only imagine what the starting point here was!)