People Caught Unaware of My Scrutiny Part 3

Here are rest of the people paintings, acrylics, 12″ x 9″, on wood panels, done in January 2018. You might remember seeing some of them in progress in the Art Diary during that month.
Just wonderful. This is a great group, Claudia. (K)
Thank you. I’ve got a whole population springing up here. I am ordering more boards soon, maybe there will be more…
These folks are all in nice company, the colors wow me!