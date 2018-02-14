Farm at Harvest Time 2 Replies Here is a photo of Norristown Farm Park in November, 2017. Here is the painting done from this scene, also in November, 2017. It’s acrylics on board, 18″ x 24″ on wood board. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
I LOVE when you show a picture then your work. I enjoy seeing your artistic interpretation.
Thank you, I’m going to try to do it (include the photos) if I have a real-life reference. I like the inspiration a scene gives me and then I can take off into imagination from it.