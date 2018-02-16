Black and White Postcards

One day in November, I got out some supplies: India ink, a Chinese brush, and two packs of watercolor paper postcards I had bought to try out. I had a pile of photos, too, plus my imagination.
Quick and fast I made these drawings.
I enjoyed it. I’ll do this again.
Advertisements
Good Morning Claudia – I love working with just B&W. All of these drawing have impact with their simplicity with lines. Please do make more.
Thank you. I was amazed by how these turned out. The B/W and then that fantastic brush. I really think they lifted my work to another level and I also enjoy the spontanaity of it.