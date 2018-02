A while back I made some tiles featuring “mean babies”, odd little persons who all seemed to have a belligerent look about them.

That’s become my name for any small tile featuring a person, usually with spaghetti arms and legs, no matter what their personality. These people do not necessarily look mean, but…they are mean babies, that’s that.

Velvet underglazes on lowfire clay, fired at cone 06, December, 2017.

