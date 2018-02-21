Pile It On

Just keep adding and you will end up with something interesting. I know you’ve heard it before, but – That is my philosophy all right.
Postcards done on recycled cardboard, September 2017.
I love the feeling of layers or collage on these!
Thank you. I have a lot of options when I turn to collage, I like that.
Great layering in action again. I like the contrast between your handwriting and the printed text.