Art Diary 2018 – Week Ending February 23

And off we go on another art week.

On Saturday, February 17, I was watching the Olympics at night and I did a lot of little things to keep my hands busy. One paper doll:

some postcards, and some ATC’s. The latter two categories, I had some cards already partly painted or collaged and I devoted myself to collaging them to finish them up.

Monday, February 19 – I had a little time at the end of the afternoon. I spent it painting the edges of paintings recently completed. A boring task but it need to be done and the paintings always look so much nicer with a finished edge.

I have a lot of postcards and ATC’s in progress and going somewhere even if I don’t know where. I added some paint today, here and there. I didn’t have time to start something bigger and this was perfect to do now.

I have a small assortment of diminutive gessoed and Claybord surfaces – I think I’ve accumulated them as free gifts with Dick Blick purchases over time. As I’ve said I’m working down my inventory of boards, and now we have come to these little guys. They will likely be the next paint recipients.

Tuesday, February 20 – I spent some time on ATC’s

and postcards. Things are progressing. I figure pretty soon I’ll be ready to finish up this phase of mail art things. Most of these are getting to where I would consider them finished. Maybe…

I decided to start working on the small panels. I chose this group of four for today:

They have a smooth surface, pre-primed with gesso, slick-feeling. Today I just wanted to get some color on them. I lined them up, painted a color, turned the boards 90 degrees, and added more, until things were pretty well covered up. I am not sure what I want to do here. I’m still thinking maybe trees or faces. I am really working out those themes, I know, but I’m nowhere near tired of them yet. In process:

And where I ended the day:

Wednesday, February 21 – I was out for a lot of the day, including a visit to the dentist. So I had just a little time in the afternoon. I decided to spend it with the 7″ x 5″ boards I started yesterday. They have become portraits, more of those odd people ones. I am captive to this portrait thing right now.

Friday, February 23 – At the end of this week already! I decided to work on small paintings. First I added some touches to the odd people portraits, and I think I’ve got them to a good place.

Then I thought I’d try out an idea I had just today. I photograph mannikins in store windows here and there (I have a love for them dating back to childhood) and I thought I’d try some mannikin portraits.

I am not interested in clothes as a buyer, really, but I love the patterns and shapes clothing makes – not just the fabrics but by how the clothes hang and the shapes of the outfits. I picked out some “models”.

I chose 5″ x 7″ Claybords, as I’ve mentioned earlier this week that I have a stash of them.

By now it was four PM and that means – turn on the radio. I listen to a program called “Funky Friday” on WXPN Philadelphia on Fridays. I love funk, even though what I know about it would fit in a thimble. Tune in next Friday and try some artwork production to the beat of this music – I feel sure you’ll like the results.

OK, back to the art. Here’s the progress.

I think I’m getting there. Could this be the beginning of a sideline in fashion illustration? Hmmmmm? I’ll do more work on these another day. I have a load of brushes to wash up.

Last but not least, I’d like to mention Over the Hill on the Yellow Brick Road, who nominated me for an award. I don’t do awards, but I appreciate being thought of, and I wanted to say thank you. I enjoy this blog very much (I always come away with a smile). Thank you for your faith in my work!

See you next week! Thanks for following along with me.

