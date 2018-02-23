Return to that Same Neighborhood

You recently saw this image.
Did it look familiar? It joins its family members, all part of the little white house obsession that I am still working out. For a previous post on the topic, if you are wondering, look here.)
I’m so curious to know what is going on in this little white house. I love all of your images.