Candy Trees in the Snow

I think the title says it all.

Clay tile, December 2017, Velvet underglazes fired at cone 06.

Candy Trees in the Snow

    Thank you, I like this brand of underglaze because they are just what their name says – a velvety matte appearance that catches the light well and intensifies the colors.

    Thank you, I think these underglazes have outdone themselves here. The colors are just perfect and what I wanted, and they did make me think of great-tasting candy, too!

