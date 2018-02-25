Candy Trees in the Snow 6 Replies I think the title says it all. Clay tile, December 2017, Velvet underglazes fired at cone 06. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
Oooooo lovely colors and they do look velvety.
Love these playful colours together and they are definitely reminiscent of something that might be found in the Wonka Factory.
Thank you, I like this brand of underglaze because they are just what their name says – a velvety matte appearance that catches the light well and intensifies the colors.
Thank you, I think these underglazes have outdone themselves here. The colors are just perfect and what I wanted, and they did make me think of great-tasting candy, too!
Fun!
Thank you!