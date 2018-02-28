In the Shadows

Acrylics, 12″ x 18″ on wood board, December, 2017.

10 thoughts on “In the Shadows

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I have always loved the idea of dollhouses and the inhabitants living inside doing whatever, and I guess I see the real world this way in some manner, house after house of people inside and me observing…

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I started in the middle and worked out. I don’t know why, but it seemed to fit what was going on with this picture, and luckily it worked out, stopped me from cramming too much into a small space. !!!

  7. Claudia McGill Post author

    I love houses, always have, I think in another life I’d like to build them or be an architect or designer, but for now, just painting them (and attending every open house my neigborhood has ever had…) I think they have spirits and develop a personality as time goes on and they endure.

  8. Claudia McGill Post author

    I hope they do like it, I tried to decorate to their taste!!! And if they don’t, well, I would move in myself, I agree. I like the bright colors of this one.

  10. Laura (PA Pict)

    I like those little red figures (that’s how I read them) at the bottom of the composition, either entering or leaving the house or maybe huddled in a garage with an open door. Since my eye was drawn to their shapes first, my eye then followed the red around the composition, up through the layers of the house, and over to the tree. I like being led around a scene in such a way.

