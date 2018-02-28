In the Shadows 10 Replies Acrylics, 12″ x 18″ on wood board, December, 2017. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
Outside/inside. I like how the point of view can move back and forth. (K)
I love the colors and the way you cropped this.
There is a human quality to these houses. 🙂
I wonder if those two folks in the window like their surrounding, I would if I lived there.
Thank you. I have always loved the idea of dollhouses and the inhabitants living inside doing whatever, and I guess I see the real world this way in some manner, house after house of people inside and me observing…
Thank you. I started in the middle and worked out. I don’t know why, but it seemed to fit what was going on with this picture, and luckily it worked out, stopped me from cramming too much into a small space. !!!
I love houses, always have, I think in another life I’d like to build them or be an architect or designer, but for now, just painting them (and attending every open house my neigborhood has ever had…) I think they have spirits and develop a personality as time goes on and they endure.
I hope they do like it, I tried to decorate to their taste!!! And if they don’t, well, I would move in myself, I agree. I like the bright colors of this one.
Interesting. If I come back in another life, I’d like to be a meteorologist. Love the weather.
I like those little red figures (that’s how I read them) at the bottom of the composition, either entering or leaving the house or maybe huddled in a garage with an open door. Since my eye was drawn to their shapes first, my eye then followed the red around the composition, up through the layers of the house, and over to the tree. I like being led around a scene in such a way.