Expanse 4 Replies Here is a photo of the Whitemarsh preserved area near me, October 2017. And here is the painting I made from it. Acrylics on wood board, 18″ x 18″, December, 2017.
I can’t say how much I enjoy seeing your interpretation of the world around you. A gorgeous, vibrant painting.
I love what you did with the sky and with that red tree. It almost “throbs” against the other colours, if that makes sense.
Thank you. I wanted to express the feeling I get from being in this particular place, near where I live, and at this time of year. Very ripe and bursting with life.
Thank you, yes, I do understand, that is what I was hoping for, that the colors really intensify each other and leap out. I’ve been working with that idea a lot in the past few months, layering colors, and playing them off against each other and when I see a good combo, leaving it along!