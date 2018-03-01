Expanse

Here is a photo of the Whitemarsh preserved area near me, October 2017.

And here is the painting I made from it. Acrylics on wood board, 18″ x 18″, December, 2017.

4 thoughts on “Expanse

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I wanted to express the feeling I get from being in this particular place, near where I live, and at this time of year. Very ripe and bursting with life.

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you, yes, I do understand, that is what I was hoping for, that the colors really intensify each other and leap out. I’ve been working with that idea a lot in the past few months, layering colors, and playing them off against each other and when I see a good combo, leaving it along!

