Little Clay Things 4 Replies The small tiles and "rocks" were done in December, 2017. Velvet underglazes and fired at cone 06.
These would make great pins. (K)
Fun. These look very tactile. They look good as a collection.
Thank you. I think they might be too heavy, though, they are thick. I’ve made clay pins in the past, hmmm, maybe again, you have reminded me.
Thank you, I felt that same way, I like to handle them, and I see them as something to keep in your pocket or purse, just a little talisman.