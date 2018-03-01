Little Clay Things

4 Replies

The small tiles and “rocks” were done in December, 2017. Velvet underglazes and fired at cone 06.

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Little Clay Things

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I think they might be too heavy, though, they are thick. I’ve made clay pins in the past, hmmm, maybe again, you have reminded me.

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you, I felt that same way, I like to handle them, and I see them as something to keep in your pocket or purse, just a little talisman.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s