Art Diary 2018 – Week Ending March 2

Note – the Diary has come out on March 3 because of our big nor’easter snow storm and wind extravaganza yesterday – we lost our computer connection.

Saturday, February 24 – More Olympics on TV and I decided to try pen and ink renditions of the small sketches I made for those tiny 4″ x 4″ paintings from a week or two ago. I put them in my ongoing Large Artist Sketchbook. I think I’ll color them in later on.

Sunday, February 25 – Because the weather was rainy and cold, my husband and I decided to mall-walk at the King of Prussia (PA) mall. This mall is enormous, the largest mall in the US, 2.9 million square feet of retail space, if you are interested.

I’m not very interested in shopping, but I figured I could get some shots of mannequins and maybe some photo some reflections, too, not to mention getting in a nice long walk.

It’s been some time since I’ve been in the mall. Years, in fact. Originally, there were two malls and they have been recently connected to make one. We covered the whole place and I got a lot of nice shots. It will take me some time to figure out what to do with them. Samples from three categories:

Artsy, like this B/W one of the lot where we parked. I tried to make it look scary. I don’t like this kind of parking place.

Reflections, like these merchandise shots. They depict the images bouncing around in my overstimulated brain, a result of even ten minutes’ shopping (I am only half-joking), but I love the reflections:

And then my reason for being there: mannequins. What a rich vein of inspiration I struck. Couldn’t stop snapping the shots. Here are a few:

Great future inspirations. And I’ll include this shot – the stores were not open when we were there, so actual humans were only sparsely scattered around, often camouflaged by the mannequin population. I stopped to look at this red-devil kind of fellow and realized a human was quietly at work, altering clothes, right next to him.

Monday, February 26 – I worked on the mysterious secret mixed media/collage project today. I promise all will be revealed not too long from now.

Once again, a look at the aftermath of the frenzy of paper cutting. Supplies lying around in utter exhaustion.

Here things are a little better. Take a look at the black lined-looking paper. I make these papers by painting a fairly light sketch paper very thickly with the color, making sure brush marks show. Then I press it on to another sheet of paper and pull off this interesting texture print. I love this particular pattern of brushwork and have used these papers for years in many collages.

Tuesday, February 27 – I finished up the secret collage project today, except for some finishing touches. You will be seeing it in the near future. I then puttered around with some odds and ends of ATC’s and postcards and paints and printing and generally getting some small things further down the line to completion.

I had cut apart small sketches I had made of field hockey players some time back and now I glued them on to ATC’s. I also had a couple of magazine images. And, I layered colors on a lot of ATC’s. All of these will get more work done to them. Or maybe not! We will see.

I glued dictionary pages on recycled cardboard cut to postcard size. Future mail art.

I have a pile of sketches, smallish, that would fit on ATC’s or postcards, maybe. I might color some of them and see what I can do with them next.

Wednesday, February 28 – I was out a lot of the day, poetry activities and otherwise, so I contented myself with cleaning up the studio to be ready for another work day. Oh so pretty, I say to myself!

I did make one artwork – inadvertent as it was. I had some black acrylic paint on my finger (I was repairing a teeny little area and did not want to make a brush dirty). I then tapped my finger across a piece of scrap paper to clean it – you know how you do.

Well, I’ve made all kinds of fingerprint people on purpose in my art over the years. No surprise, I turned these prints into people, too. I make a note to myself to do some more of these soon.

Thursday, March 1 – I was out all day at Poetry Marathon. At night, I colored in one page of my B/W drawings in my current Large Art Sketchbook with Tombow and Prism markers, while watching TV.

Friday, March 2 – As said at the beginning of this week’s Diary, we had a nor’easter, starting as rain and turning to snow, only about 4-5″ of the latter, but the winds were 60 MPH.

Quote of the day, heard on the traffic report: the Schuylkill Expressway is open again and moving – the tree that fell on the bus was just a small one.



That kind of day. The weather unsettled me and I didn’t focus well. I got a couple of boards set up for future paintings:

I worked on a few ATC’s. I decided to listen to my audiobook to drown out the howling wind, and I needed a project. I took two small boards and decided to paint a snowy tree set. One cold and one warm.

I fussed around with them too much, I think. Maybe I’ll paint over them. Anyway, it kept me distracted. Sometimes the point of art making is just to be – making art.

All right, that is it for this week. See you next week.

