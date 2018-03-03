Overlapping

A ghost moving through a room?
There’s a lot going on here…(K)
Yes, I thought so when I finished with it, you just can’t quite put your finger on it but you keep trying to make sense. I like that.
This is fantastic. I’ve never seen anything like this.
I agree with Kerfe, each fold brings a new vision.
Thank you. It’s pretty easy to do – it’s stenciling, but moving the shape and painting more than once. It is a big process of serendipity; I can never visualize in advance what it will be exactly like, I think that’s the fun of it.
You never know what you are going to get.
Me too. I’m all for ambiguity in art.
