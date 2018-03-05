Out There

Let’s travel.

Artist trading cards, November 2017.

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    I’ve had space and space travel on the mind lately, I’ve been making lots of things with that theme, and I don’t know why (maybe earth is too scary for me these days???) but I admit to having a life-long hope of visiting another planet, not going to happen except in my art, I think, but still…I like to think about it!

