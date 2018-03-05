Out There 3 Replies Let’s travel. Artist trading cards, November 2017. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
Both pieces make me think of interplanetary travel. The figure almost looks like it’s trampolining out into space.
I’ve had space and space travel on the mind lately, I’ve been making lots of things with that theme, and I don’t know why (maybe earth is too scary for me these days???) but I admit to having a life-long hope of visiting another planet, not going to happen except in my art, I think, but still…I like to think about it!
Maybe it’s the endless possibilities for exploration that space has to offer.