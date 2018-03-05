Snow Trees 8 Replies Here are the two snow trees I did the other day when we were in the midst of a snowstorm right outside my window. Look here if you want to see something about the painting process (their section is at the end of the post). Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
How apt for England – we’re just recovering from snow!
I love these, Claudia! Do you still think they’re overworked? They look perfect to me.
You have captured the moment perfectly.
Thank you. We’ve had a very snow-free winter until this last week – Friday, and then we are looking for more this coming Wednesday! Luckily at this time of year, it melts fast. All the beauty and not too much inconvenience.
Thank you, I am feeling happy about them today. I think maybe it was my patience that was overworked the day I made them, no fault of the poor paintings themselves! Something so small, it often comes together easily, and I think I must be missing something and need to keep working. I’m getting better at not following that little voice, but sometimes…!!!
Thank you. I wanted to commemorate our snow (more coming later this week, maybe more paintings?)
I love the way you’ve used colour amid the monochromatic snow and, of course, I love the spatter. It is interesting to me that both the red and blue end up having a chilly feel to them.
Love them!