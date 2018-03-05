Snow Trees

Here are the two snow trees I did the other day when we were in the midst of a snowstorm right outside my window. Look here if you want to see something about the painting process (their section is at the end of the post).

Snow Trees

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. We’ve had a very snow-free winter until this last week – Friday, and then we are looking for more this coming Wednesday! Luckily at this time of year, it melts fast. All the beauty and not too much inconvenience.

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you, I am feeling happy about them today. I think maybe it was my patience that was overworked the day I made them, no fault of the poor paintings themselves! Something so small, it often comes together easily, and I think I must be missing something and need to keep working. I’m getting better at not following that little voice, but sometimes…!!!

  7. Laura (PA Pict)

    I love the way you’ve used colour amid the monochromatic snow and, of course, I love the spatter. It is interesting to me that both the red and blue end up having a chilly feel to them.

