Fashion Show in Acrylics

7 Replies

I thought I’d showcase the recent small paintings I did from photos I took of mannequins in store windows. You may remember their creation from this Art Diary post.

I’ll show you each photo and painting together. See what you think.

You may also remember I recently took a whole lot of new mannequin photos. Maybe sometime soon, more fashion in acrylics?

Advertisements

7 thoughts on “Fashion Show in Acrylics

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    I enjoyed it, surprising, because I’m not too interested in fashion, but I liked dressing up these figures. Maybe part of my enjoyment of paper dolls?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s