Fashion Show in Acrylics

I thought I’d showcase the recent small paintings I did from photos I took of mannequins in store windows. You may remember their creation from this Art Diary post.
I’ll show you each photo and painting together. See what you think.
You may also remember I recently took a whole lot of new mannequin photos. Maybe sometime soon, more fashion in acrylics?
Nice artwork😊
Nice. A new career. (K)
I like your mannequins better than the originals. I can see these as life sized models.
Thank you. I really enjoyed doing them. Surprising since I don’t care about clothing that much! I was surprised how they turned out.
I enjoyed it, surprising, because I’m not too interested in fashion, but I liked dressing up these figures. Maybe part of my enjoyment of paper dolls?
Thank you!
Could be. I always thought my obsession with paper dolls as a child led me to my work in the garment center somehow.