A couple of collaged figures on recycled-cardboard postcards.
Would you ever guess their wardrobe comes from Architectural Digest? Ask that guy on the left, I think he’s trying to tell you something…
These are beautiful. Two of my favorites.
They’re very jaunty. I like the way that yellow lifts a mostly black and white combination.