Pen and Ink on Paint (Card)

You may remember these from the Art Diary. Here’s a closer look.
I’ve since picked up a few more brochures and am all set to do more of these collections. I highly recommend the activity. It’s fun to think of how to illustrate such terms as Mocha Dance (just made that up, imagine what a nice color it might be) – and to do it in such a small space. Try it and you will be addicted.
I always enjoy these. It must be a fun challenge to draw on a tiny scale AND to respond to such random prompts – given how peculiar the names of paints can be. My kids loved doing this activity. Your post reminds me of that and I should go pick up some paint cards so they can do it again.
It is a lot of fun. I have more brochures at the ready for myself. And I’ve written poetry (haiku mostly) also using paint names, which is another whole avenue of inspiration.
This is one that I keep thinking of doing when I see your delightful posts and then I forget! It is inspirational whether I do some of my own or not.