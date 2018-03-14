Pen and Ink on Paint (Card)

You may remember these from the Art Diary. Here’s a closer look.

I’ve since picked up a few more brochures and am all set to do more of these collections. I highly recommend the activity. It’s fun to think of how to illustrate such terms as Mocha Dance (just made that up, imagine what a nice color it might be) – and to do it in such a small space. Try it and you will be addicted.

