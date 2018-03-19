Tiny Paintings Part 3

In February I made a set of eight 4″ x 4″ acrylic paintings based on photos I had taken. Now I’m showing you the finished results, in three stages.
Look here for Part 1.
Look here for Part 2.
And – I urge you to take a look at the Art Diary post chronicling their creation, if you are interested – it shows them in various stages of their production.
Here is the set of photos I worked from. Today’s focus is on the third column, on the right.
Allentown bridge and car.
Cars on highway.
Woman and purse at lunch table.
Fascinating and inspiring – as always :-).
As always, I love your use of colour in these and it’s always interesting to see which elements you retain and which you dispense with. The soft and smudgy quality to the buildings in the Allentown scene strikes me as being a bit different for you. Possibly I just think in my mind’s eye that you tend to turn buildings into chunky shapes but that’s not the case and I’m just noticing the hazy version now.