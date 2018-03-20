“Basement Laundry Room”, 18″ x 18″, acrylics, January 2018.
I did this painting to pay homage to my own laundry room. Just saying.
“Basement Laundry Room”, 18″ x 18″, acrylics, January 2018.
I did this painting to pay homage to my own laundry room. Just saying.
What a great painting Claudia! One of the exercises (which I haven’t done yet) in Jean Haines’ Atmospheric Watercolours book is to paint something you don’t think is worth painting. Your painting fits the bill perfectly – it’s wonderful. Not many people would consider their laundry room a subject for a painting…!! But you did and it’s wonderfully creative and colourful – well done… !