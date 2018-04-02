Planetary Influences

These tiles made in January 2018 comprise a small themed group I made with the idea of “planet” and “space” in mind.
Clay tiles, 4″ x 4′, Velvet underglazes on commercially made terracotta tiles, fired at cone 06.
I want to be on that spaceship! (K)
I think we have room for you.
So cool Claudia, my granddaughter would love these images.
These tiles were some of my favorites. Thank you!
Excellent.