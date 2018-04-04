Relax Here, Yes, You 6 Replies These two ATC’s seemed to go together. The person kicking back and the plant so perky. I’d like to be there, too. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
Both are fun. The second one has me wondering if the person is reading their own body while they relax.
It could be their inner thoughts all swirling around? That is what I thought when I did this ATC, the same as you did – their thoughts are tangible and evident.
It actually looks like a ghost plant to me–and I like that idea, having killed many plants in my day. (K)
Cool images!
I like that idea! But I think it’s a healthy ghost plant, maybe the afterlife is more congenial.
It might be.