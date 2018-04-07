Multi-layered Postcards

I took a couple of pieces of recycled cardboard cut to postcard size and gessoed them. Then I painted over them with acrylics, in a random kind of way. Them I drew on them in ink, using a couple of different pens.
Both scenes were taken from photos I took at the plein air event I did in June 2017, in the Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia. The cards were done in September 2017.
There’s a hazy, soft feeling to the second piece, almost like it’s been created in pastel. I always enjoy the bold ink drawings against the visually textured backgrounds.
Nicely done, Claudia.
I love the contrast of light and dark. They create very different moods. (K)
Yes, me too. I think the gesso gives that hazy feel – I put it on with a brush and take care to leave the strokes. I like how it breaks up the color, having this kind of surface.
I love working on a gessoed surface.
Yes, the gesso with the acrylic paint washed over it really gives a flickery watery feeling with a lot of depth, and emphasizes the light or dark feeling of the color this way, I think.